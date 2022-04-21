Average fuel prices creeping up again after slight fall since March

The average cost of 300 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland now stands at £261.67 — up very slightly on last week’s figure of £257.29 — according to the latest weekly price checker figures from the consumer council.
Heating oil prices peaked at an average of £409.36 for 300 litres on March 10.
For petrol and diesel, the picture is similar.
The average cost of a litre of diesel in Northern Ireland is 172.0 pence — up slightly on last week’s figure of 171.6p.
Diesel prices peaked at an average price of 176.2p per litre on March 24.
The average price of a litre of petrol in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, now stands at 159.7p according to the latest figures. That represents a rise of 0.2p per litre on last week’s figure of 159.5p.
Petrol prices also reached an historic high on March 24, with an average per litre price of 165.1p.