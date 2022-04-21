Average fuel prices creeping up again after slight fall since March

Fuel prices have been rising across NI.

The average cost of 300 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland now stands at £261.67 — up very slightly on last week’s figure of £257.29 — according to the latest weekly price checker figures from the consumer council.

Heating oil prices peaked at an average of £409.36 for 300 litres on March 10.

For petrol and diesel, the picture is similar.

The average cost of a litre of diesel in Northern Ireland is 172.0 pence — up slightly on last week’s figure of 171.6p.

Diesel prices peaked at an average price of 176.2p per litre on March 24.

The average price of a litre of petrol in Northern Ireland, meanwhile, now stands at 159.7p according to the latest figures. That represents a rise of 0.2p per litre on last week’s figure of 159.5p.