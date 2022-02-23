The winning numbers for last night's life changing National Lottery EuroMillions draw have been revealed.

The EuroMillions jackpot came in at an eye-watering £34 million.

Here are the results for last night's EuroMillions Lotto draw and the Thunderball numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday, February 22?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.

The winning numbers are: 05, 09, 14, 26, 32.

The Lucky Stars are: 03, 07.

EuroMillions results: check winning lottery numbers for Tuesday's £34 million jackpot - and if it’s been won.

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.

Has a winner for the EuroMillions jackpot been announced?

No one as of yet has claimed the £34 million jackpot, meaning it will now rollover to the next draw.

What was the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker Selection for Tuesday, February 22?

The Millionaire Maker Selection guarantees a prize of £1million for the lucky winner.

The winning code was: VXSW39986

There is a confirmed UK winner from this draw, so double check your ticket to see what your code is.

Thunderball results

The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

The winning numbers were: 02, 06, 21, 34, 37.

The Thunderball was: 08.

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website here.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The draws are held twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next draw being held on Friday, February 25.