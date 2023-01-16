Most vulnerable in Northern Ireland at top of list as roll out of £600 energy payments begins
The most vulnerable in society will be at the top of the list for £600 energy payments which will begin to be made from today in Northern Ireland, according to a DUP MP.
The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “I very much welcome that payments have commenced and that people are today starting to receive their £600 energy support payments via their electricity provider.
“Whilst it been a frustratingly long wait, much longer than it needed to be due to political grandstanding by some, we have assurances that those most vulnerable will be allocated first.
"I know there is real need for many waiting on this payment but I would urge some patience.
"The process is moving now and that is the good news but due to the sheer volume being allocated it is likely to take some time before they drop onto householders doorsteps.”
The DUP politician added: “I am concerned there will be a significant number of problems with redeeming the £600 vouchers for some key pad customers and these will take time to resolve therefore it is important that you act swiftly upon receipt of the voucher to cash it or credit your account.”