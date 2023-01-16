Most vulnerable in Northern Ireland at top of list as roll out of £600 energy payments begins

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

The money includes a £400 payment as part of a UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “I very much welcome that payments have commenced and that people are today starting to receive their £600 energy support payments via their electricity provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst it been a frustratingly long wait, much longer than it needed to be due to political grandstanding by some, we have assurances that those most vulnerable will be allocated first.

"I know there is real need for many waiting on this payment but I would urge some patience.

"The process is moving now and that is the good news but due to the sheer volume being allocated it is likely to take some time before they drop onto householders doorsteps.”