NI Energy Payment Support Scheme: Who is eligible for NI heating scheme and do you need to apply for £200 payment?
One-off payments of £200 will be made to over 280,000 eligible people across Northern Ireland.
To meet rising energy costs brought on by the global fuel crisis, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced a £55million Energy Payment Support Scheme.
People in receipt of eligible benefits will qualify for a one-off payment of £200 to help them heat their homes during the winter months.
Speaking about the scheme, the Communities Minister said, "Huge hikes in energy prices have placed even more pressure on people who are already struggling this winter.“
"That’s why I am providing a one-off payment of £200 to support those people and families who, without additional support, may struggle to heat their homes or pay their energy bills.“
"I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomes and I have secured this funding in order to protect people from the worst impacts.“
Who is eligible for the heating scheme?
A one-off payment of £200 will be made to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland.
To qualify, if during the week of Monday December 13 December to Sunday December 19 2021, they were in receipt of one or more of the following benefits:
Pension Credit
Universal Credit
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;
Income-based Jobseekers Allowance
Income Support.
How to apply?
If you need the above criteria you do not need to apply and will instead receive it in the same way you receive your other payments.
There is no need to apply.
