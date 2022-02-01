‘No end in sight’ as gas prices rise again for Northern Ireland consumers

Firmus gas prices went up three times last year, and now another rise has been announced for later this month

The energy company announced an increase of 33.57% from February 24 for gas customers in the Ten Towns area, which will impact around 59,000 domestic customers.

As has been the pattern for the last three price hikes by Firmus – all in 2021 – the announcement of an increase in the Ten Towns area – was followed less than a month later by similar bad news for customers in the Greater Belfast area.

SDLP’s Mark H Durkan has urged Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey to act now as Communities minister to ensure the £55m Energy Payment Support Scheme is open before the planned timeframe of mid-March.

NI’s Consumer Council said it is concerned about a potential rise in fuel poverty as many families may struggle to find the extra money they will now need to pay for heating

Utility Regulator’s Chief Executive John French said: “Unfortunately there appears to be no end in sight during 2022 for significantly above trend wholesale prices.

“However, if wholesale prices begin to reduce, our system of regulation in Northern Ireland allows us to act to make sure that reductions are fully passed onto consumers as quickly as possible.”

Firmus said today’s announced change in tariff will mean an extra £5.95 per week on to the average household bill, an extra £309 per year for customers in the Ten Towns network.

The Ten Towns area includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry, and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

