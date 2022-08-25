Northern Ireland faith groups join main church leaders in ‘tackle poverty’ call

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open letter follows a joint call from the main church leaders for more practical support to help those struggling financially on both sides of the Irish border.

It points out that church and community groups alone, through initiatives such as food banks and debt advice centres, cannot address the “raw, immediate needs” of those experiencing destitution.

The open letter states: “We believe the church has a clear role in helping those in need in our communities. We want to do more than just meet immediate need, we want to use any influence we have to speak up, in solidarity with and for our neighbours, individuals, and families. We also advocate for the systemic reform and policy priorities required to transform the lived experiences of poverty and destitution.

Some items from a food bank parcel

“Addressing the real, raw immediate needs of individuals and families cannot be left to the voluntary, faith and third sectors alone. We call on every elected representative, and political party to work together, to play their vital role and to prioritise a strategic intervention that will protect the most vulnerable in our society this winter.”

As well as commending the earlier statement from the main church leaders, the open letter goes on to say: “We also call on you, our elected representatives to deliver and implement the long overdue anti-poverty strategy that tackles more long-term issues such as the welfare system, housing and getting people into work that pays. What will you pledge to do to help people if an Executive is formed or is not formed?”

The letter concludes with a request for each political party in Northern Ireland to meet with the faith-based groups to “help discuss and progress meaningful solutions”.The 22 signatories include the Evangelical Alliance NI, Salvation Army, Trussel Trust, the Emmanuel churches in Portadown and Lurgan, and St Vincent de Paul’s north region.