Northern Ireland among UK's least active regions, residents average just 6,537 daily steps

New analysis from YuLife, an all-in-one employee benefit solution provider, puts Northern Ireland ninth for physical activity across the UK, with residents averaging only 6,537 daily steps, significantly below the leading regions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New analysis from YuLife, an all-in-one employee benefit solution provider, puts Northern Ireland ninth for physical activity across the UK, with residents averaging only 6,537 daily steps, significantly below the leading regions.

Key Regional Rankings:

Rank UK Region Average Daily Steps 1 Scotland 7,415.80 2 Greater London 7,376.90 3 North West 7,258.80 4 South East 7,033.90 5 Yorkshire and the Humber 6,875.70 6 South West 6,833.10 7 East Midlands 6,740.80 8 North East 6,672.80 9 Northern Ireland 6,536.90 10 East of England 6,520.10 11 Wales 6,464.20 12 West Midlands 6,426.30

People walking the dog

Greater London ranks second, defying assumptions about sedentary city life. Other strong performers include the North West, South East, and Yorkshire. But the data exposes a clear divide: urban and northern regions are stepping up, while several rural and southern areas are falling behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 1,000-step disparity isn’t just a stat; it equates to around 3.5 miles per week, underscoring a widening gap in public health and everyday movement across the UK.

Motivation Peaks in January, But Movement Collapses by November

Averaged across multiple years and regions, January is consistently the UK’s most active month, with step counts rising by +6.5%. Driven by new year resolutions, health goals, and a “fresh start” mentality, Brits get moving right out of the gate.

But by mid-year, momentum stalls, and November sees the steepest drop, with daily steps falling by -7%. Surprisingly, June is another low point, suggesting early summer isn't the wellness sweet spot we assume it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank Month 1 January 2 April 3 March 4 February 5 July 6 December 7 May 8 October 9 September 10 August 11 June 12 November

The takeaway? Health motivation fades fast, and November could be a critical blind spot for employers and public health campaigns that focus too heavily on the start of the year.

Gen X Steps Ahead While Gen Z Falls Behind

It’s not Gen Z leading the health charge, it’s Gen X. People aged 45–60 walk the most, averaging 7,327 steps a day, while Gen Z trails behind at just 6,360 steps.

This generational step gap reveals a surprising trend: older adults are walking more than their younger, supposedly health-conscious counterparts. Whether it’s due to daily routines, job structure, or lifestyle habits, Gen Z may be spending more time online and less time on their feet.

Average Daily Steps by Generation

Generation Birth Years Avg. Daily Steps Gen X 1965–1980 7,327 Baby Boomers 1946–1964 7,114 Millennials 1981–1996 6,937 Gen Z 1997–2012 6,360 Silent Generation 1928–1945 6,221

The Gender Step Gap Is Real and It’s Not Shrinking

Across every generation, men walk significantly more than women, by 900 to 1,100 steps per day. The largest gap is among Baby Boomers, where men average 7,813 steps versus 6,700 for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Gen Z shows a wide disparity, with young women walking over 1,000 steps fewer than their male peers. These differences aren’t just lifestyle quirks, they point to deeper systemic issues like unpaid caregiving, time poverty, safety concerns, and lack of access to movement-friendly environments.

Average Daily Steps by Generation and Gender

Generation Female Avg Steps Male Avg Steps Gender Gap (M − F) Gen Z 5,877 6,924 + 1,047 Millennials 6,584 7,542 +957 Gen X 6,996 7,928 +932 Baby Boomers 6,700 7,813 +1,113 Silent Gen 6,881 7,816 + 935

Across every generation, men consistently walk more than women, with the gender step gap ranging from +932 to +1,113 steps per day. The largest disparity is seen in Baby Boomers, where men average 7,813 steps compared to women’s 6,700. Gen Z women record the lowest average at 5,877 steps, nearly 1,050 fewer than their male peers.

Why This Data Matters and What Can We Learn From It

This data makes one thing clear: movement isn’t just a personal responsibility, it’s a structural issue. When step counts vary by region, gender, generation, and even time of day, it’s not because some people care more. It’s because some people have the space, support, and freedom to move, and others don’t.

At YuLife, we believe wellbeing needs to be designed into everyday life. Not left to chance. Not saved for the weekend. Not buried under workloads, unpaid labour, or urban sprawl. Prevention only works if people are given the chance to act early and often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why we focus on making healthy behaviours visible, supported, and valued. Because until the system changes, we need to give people every possible reason and every possible opportunity to take care of themselves. Starting with a single step.

Sammy Rubin, CEO & Founder at YuLife, comments: “We talk a lot about health, but the reality is: most people are set up to fail. The system waits until we’re unwell to intervene, and by then, it’s often too late. At YuLife, we’re flipping that model.