It's almost time for the third full moon of the year, also known as the Worm Moon.

But what does this moon signify, why has it got such an unusual name and when can you expect to see it?

Here is everything you need to know about catching a glimpse of the Worm Moon.

When can I see the Worm Moon?

The Worm Moon will be visible on the evening of St Patrick's Day, Thursday, March 17 and in the early morning of Friday, March 18.

On Thursday 17 March, from Belfast, the Worm Moon will rise at 6:31pm.

You will be able to see the Worm Moon worldwide.

When is the best time to see the Worm Moon?

The best time to see the Worm Moon, is when it is at its brightest, which will be after sunset at 06:31pm on Thursday, March 17.

If you are an early riser, you will be able to see the Worm Moon at sunrise at 06:18am, where it will appear low on the horizon.

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

The names for full moon come from the Maine Farmer’s Almanac which started to publish Native American names for moons in the 1930s.

The Worm Moon in March is named after the earthworm, this is because as we transition into Spring, warmer weather sees earthworms become more active and rise to the surface of the soil.

Will I be able to see the Worm Moon from Northern Ireland?

The Met Office have predicted that Northern Ireland will experience, 'long clear spells developing,' giving way to, 'Winds inland falling light allowing a frost to develop, and perhaps a few mist patches.'

This means that the Worm Moon, should, hopefully be visible across Northern Ireland.