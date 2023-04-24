News you can trust since 1737
Shanes Castle Steam Engine Rally: Excitement builds for May Day Holiday weekend as public campsite now fully booked

Preparations are now being put in place by organisers at the May Bank Holiday Steam Engine Rally at Shanes Castle outside Antrim.

By Gemma Murray
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

A superb two days of entertainment should be guaranteed at this year’s Shanes Castle May Day Steam Rally on Sunday 30 April and Monday 1 May, from 10am to 5pm daily.

Those attending should expect a great line-up of steam and traction engines, including steam engine rides.

There will be over 700 exhibits, with steam and traction engines, rows of vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors and commercial vehicles, as well as threshers, balers, stone crushers and even aeroplanes.

According to promoters the arena programme includes TrialStar Motorcycle Stunt Team, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, falconry displays, and James Prenty from Westport with his amazing sheep dogs and child-friendly Indian Runner ducks.

They add that the public campsite is now fully booked, but the luxury option of staying at Castlewood Holiday Park in Shanes Castle Estate is still open.

Buy tickets at www.shanescastlesteamrally.co.uk (online booking closes noon on 25th) or pay at the gates.

Those interested are asked to keep up to date with Facebook /ShanesCastleSteam.

Steam Engine Rally Shanes CastleSteam Engine Rally Shanes Castle
Steam Engine Rally Shanes CastleSteam Engine Rally Shanes Castle
