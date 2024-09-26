Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fifty-three year old Victor Torres is looking forward to beginning a 15-year round the world cruise which is due to launch from Belfast this weekend.

The Los Angeles man has retired from his position as a Senior Vice President of Human Resources in the education sector and sold everything he owns - except his home - which he is now renting out.

He is one of many who have booked their place on the Villa Vie Odyssey which is due to set sail this weekend from Belfast, circling the globe every three-and-a-half years and visiting 147 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vessel has undergone renovations of at least £12m in Harland and Wolff after sitting idle for much of the pandemic and being bought over earlier this year by the new operator, Villa Vie Residences. It is due to launch this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked why he decided to book 15 years of his life on the cruise, he told the News Letter: "For someone like myself, I really enjoyed traveling, so this gave me an opportunity to where I can go ahead and travel the world and never have to unpack.

"And so that was one of my biggest attractions, for me it is a really convenient way to go see the world."

He added: "I think there's just so many different places to see. I think Antarctica is one that I'm looking forward to going to, as well as Brazil and the Fiji islands."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a young man he served proudly in the US Marine Corps, having served in many places around the world.

Victor Torres, 53, from Los Angeles, is due to begin a 15-year cruise around the world from Belfast this weekend. He has been converted to Guiness during his stay in Belfast.

He does not feel any particular ties to Los Angeles at present as both his parents have passed away and his siblings and children all live in different states. With internet technology he feels he can easily stay in touch with them.

Since May he has travelled around 11 European countries while awaiting for the repairs to be completed.

But without any question he says the welcome he has got in Belfast during his five weeks here beats them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most definitely, it's one of the top three places that I've been to after 11 European countries. I found the people very welcoming."

The Villa Vie Odyssey taking in the views of a fjord on a previous cruise. It is due to leave from Belfast on a perpetual round-the-world cruise by next Wednesday.

"Everyone was just so friendly. You know, you'd be out drinking or enjoying yourself out at the local establishments and you always had people wanting to talk and just being very friendly and trying to guide you.

"They might say, 'Oh, check this place out, or go to this place or do this tour'. And so I think that's been one of the most enjoyable parts of my travels, being in Belfast especially after being in 11 different countries out here in the European area."

He has also been converted to Guinness during his stay, he said, never having had a taste for it before, but is not so keen on the weather in Belfast this week.

"No, definitely not," he laughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Villa Vie Odyssey undergoing rennovations in dry dock at Belfast harbour. It has been undergoing work in Belfast since May.

The Villa Vie features three restaurants, five bars and lounges, an extended pool, a spa and fitness centre, a library and a golf simulator with classes led by a Master PGA Professional.

Many of the new residents are wealthy retirees, some of whom have sold their homes to become permanent residents.