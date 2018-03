Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed lunch at Belfast's Crown Bar as part of their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland.

The couple, due to wed in May, were greeted by a sea of well-wishers as the appeared outside the iconic pub on Great Victoria Street.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit in Northern Ireland today?

IN PICTURES: Crowds greet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Belfast’s Crown Bar