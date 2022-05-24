Jollyes offers free corgi grooming in NI to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Local pet store Jollyes is offering a free pamper and groom for corgis in the month of June so they can celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style.

A fan of Pembroke Welsh Corgis since she was a young girl, the Queen has helped to popularise the breed, which has become a symbol of her 70-year reign.

Grooming Spas can be found at Jollyes stores across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Newry and Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily, the Corgi who featured in Netflix hit 'The Crown', receiving her free groom at Jollyes

Phil Tuner-Naylor, Jollyes’ jubilee co-ordinator said: “Corgis are awesome dogs and thanks to her majesty they’ve got a special place in the nation’s hearts. There are so many iconic photographs of her with her beloved dogs down the years.

“Our groomers would love to meet local corgis and give them a makeover so they can look their best for the big weekend.”

Although the Queen has been closely associated with the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Jollyes’ offer also extends to Cardigan Welsh Corgis and ‘dorgis’.

The Queen currently has four dogs – two corgis, one dorgi and a cocker spaniel and the dorgi, Candy, is the eldest dog. Many believe the Queen herself inspired the dorgi – a dachshund-corgi mix when one of Elizabeth’s corgis mated with her sister Princess Margaret’s dachsund Pipkin.