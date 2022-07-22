Jollyes reports 15% rise in NI sales plus £300,000 investment

The new K9 dog food range, manufactured in Northern Ireland is set to appear in stores later this month

Pet retailer Jollyes has announced a 15% rise in sales in Northern Ireland as well as plans to invest £300,000 in its local stores.

The company’s strong performance in sales over the past 12 month also included a 11% surge in customer numbers. This has been bolstered by the opening of two new stores in Newtownabbey and Cookstown and makeovers in its existing Belfast and Lurgan branches.

In addition Jollyes has also now completed the £250,000 installation of LED lighting in each of its 13 Northern Ireland store, cutting energy costs by 15%, improving the customer experience and re-investing the savings in lowering prices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jollyes’ regional manager in Northern Ireland, Laura Hadden

Across the whole UK Jollyes business, Northern Ireland was the number one region over the past 12 months for sales and customer transactions.

Looking ahead to next year, the pet retailer is targeting further growth as a result of its investment strategy.

By the end of August every Jollyes store in Northern Ireland will receive new fascias with updated branding with major refits earmarked for Newry, Enniskillen, Banbridge, Ballymena and Bangor.

Alongside the refits, Newtownabbey will have live animals for sale by the end of July and in Cookstown by the end of August.

All of the pets offered for sale will come from a dedicated Northern Ireland breeder, minimising travel time for its rabbits and hamsters.

Jollyes’ top two Northern Ireland locations, Bangor and Ballymena stores, are both are scheduled to open grooming spas later this year.

Jollyes regional manager for Northern Ireland, Laura Hadden said she is incredibly proud of the results achieved here and thanked its 150-plus people for their hard work and dedication.

She explained: “Against some of the toughest economic conditions we’ve ever known, we’re thriving in Northern Ireland because of the expertise of our people and their commitment to the pet lovers of Northern Ireland.

“I want to thank all of them as well as store colleagues and managers for their hard work. And we’re excited about our plans for the next 12 months as we continue to invest in our people, stores and customer experience in the country.”

Within weeks customers in Northern Ireland, and across the UK will be able to buy a new revamped range of scientifically formulated dog food – K9 – with the wet food products made in Northern Ireland by top local producer Mackle.

K9 is a range specially created to help tackle some of the main health concerns of dog owners. The range includes products specifically developed to help dogs’ bone, joint health, skin and coat and heart health. Each one harnesses ingredients scientifically proven to help dogs lead healthier lives.

Dry K9 ranges will be manufactured by Gold Line Feeds who are based in Kettering, Northamptonshire.