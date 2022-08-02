NI pet photographer invests £100k in Belfast studio

Formerly based at Portview Trade Centre for seven years, Graham Crichton – The People & Pet Photography Studio has relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility on Castlereagh Road in East Belfast.

The Pet Photo Studio includes a new luxury pet boutique, where owners can treat pets to some doggy beer or wine. There are also pet accessories, handpicked from Northern Ireland and UK suppliers as well as spa treatments. Owners can also watch pictures come to life via Big Paige, the firm’s in-house state-of-the-art printer.

To celebrate and mark the move Graham has teamed up with The Barn Animal Sanctuary and will be holding a special “Raise the Woof” Launch Pawty at their new premises. The event on Saturday, August 13 (10am to 4pm) will include ribbon cutting by a local celeb, a raffle plus talks by local pet experts including Joanne Doonan the dog trainer and doggy celeb Henry Wee Wheels will be there. There will also be stalls from local pet vendors and pet mask making for the kids. Visitors can also enjoy a tour of the premises.

Graham explained: “We are very excited! It means the world to us because of the support we’ve had especially since the pandemic. It is every little photographer’s dream to open a state of the art portrait studio of their own.

“I’m a real people person and being able to not only make people smile during their sessions but also seeing the expression on their face seeing the final product is truly awesome. There are days when we’re full and I’m shattered from having shoot after shoot, I just pinch myself to grasp the reality that this is here and mine. Grateful doesn’t cover what the past 15 years has provided me with experience, clients and clients that are now friends. We look forward to our launch and inviting new faces and making new friends.”