New candle illuminates Mary’s achievements and generates funds for her Trust

Lady Mary Peters is the inspiration behind a new ‘Legacy of Light’ candle produced by Bangor based niche fragrance house, STORIES Parfums and its founder Tonya Kidd-Beggs.

The hand-poured designer-style boxed candle evokes the life, achievements and legacy of Olympic icon Lady Mary. All sales will help raise funds for the Mary Peters Trust supporting new ‘kids on the block’ athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and goals.

Independent luxury brand STORIES was founded six years ago by CEO and mum of four Tonya and following the hugely successful roll-out of its perfumery portfolio, the award-winning company last year expanded into the luxury candle market.

“At STORIES we wanted to honour a true champion’s journey and tell Lady Mary’s own story from childhood to Olympic Gold medallist and of Mary’s power to give back to her community through the Mary Peters Trust. It’s a fragrant tribute to her remarkable life,” explains Tonya Kidd-Beggs.

Lady Mary Peters pictured with STORIES Parfums founder Tonya Kidd-Beggs

Lady Mary was part of the creative process working with Tonya and her team to select ingredient notes reminiscent of memories and different aspects of her life. The small batch candle made from a wax blend of responsibly sourced soy, coconut and rapeseed includes a blend of rose and lavender scents.

Rose represents the delicate rambling roses of Mary’s childhood garden nourished and tended by her father whilst lavender rekindles the soothing smell of lavender sachets, lovingly crafted by Lady Mary’s mother. These scents have been infused with hints of jasmine, warm spices and earthy oakmoss embodying the essence of Mary’s passion, resilience and dedication to sport and to Northern Ireland.

“It’s been an emotional but wonderful journey for me being involved in the production of my Legacy of Light candle and I’m thrilled with the end result,” says Lady Mary Peters.

“Like Tonya I really believe that our sense of smell is the most powerful of all our senses and closely links us to memories and moods. I hope that every person who purchases a candle enjoys it as much as I do and with the knowledge that they too are helping to create sporting champions of the future.”

The Mary Peters Trust ‘Legacy of Light’ candle costs £35 and is available from a range of independent stores and outlets locally including Melanie Bond Boutique, Dromore, OUThaus in Portadown and the Spa at Culloden.

During the festive season Mary’s candle will also be on sale at selected markets and fayres throughout Northern Ireland.