NI families sought for new C4 consumer show

By Brenda McNeill
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
High Rock Media are delighted to be launching a brand-new consumer series for Channel 4 and we’re on the lookout for fun, outgoing families in Northern Ireland who enjoy buying big brands, to take part in this fun experimental, swap out series!

We are looking for UK-based families to take part (lead applicants must be 18+ years). Our closing date is April 15, but we advise applying sooner rather than later.

Those interested in applying should email: [email protected] or visit www.highrockmedia.co.uk/apply

Please find our data protection policy here: https://www.highrockmedia.co.uk/data-protection-policy

