Portrush’s White House starts £1m renovation plans

Segmented into three projects, the first two phases of works involved the ground and second floors.

The refurbishment project of 2022 offers a new look and design to the department store’s first floor, home to the womenswear department and popular restaurant, Trocadero.

Situated on the Main Street since 1891, the department store is an integral part of Portrush which hopes to complete all three phases of development works by 2025.

Ulster Stores staff Claire Huston, Abigail Holmes and Phil Bray outside the newly refurbished White House in Portrush

Ulster Stores Owner, Neville Moore said: “We are really delighted to finally launch the new and first floor of The White House, Portrush. The first floor now has an art deco feel, with dividing screens to break it up into separate zones, showcasing our sought after and diverse brands.

“Alongside the casual and outdoor brands the store has a substantial offering of trend driven brands, such as Vero Moda, Esprit, Fransa and B-Young with new collections arriving every month. New to the White House is the new leisurewear department, offering fantastic activewear brands such as Under Armour, Only Play, Guess and Esprit Sports.