Origin invests £1m to grow business with 14 jobs

Holywood marketing and brand communications agency Origin is investing almost £1million to grow its team with 14 jobs.

The jobs will support the company’s growth plans as it continues to expand into the US and Europe.

The SME specialises in brand and digital marketing services for the Financial Services, Insurance and Fintech sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George McKinney, director of technology and services at Invest NI and Jerry Staple, CEO of Origin

Jerry Staple, CEO of Origin, said: “Demand for digital marketing and design services has soared since the pandemic. We’re focused on tapping into the growth of the Fintech sector, particularly in the US, to build on our experience and successes in Northern Ireland with financial services clients such as Danske Bank and AbbeyAutoline.

“Invest Northern Ireland’s support has continually helped us to grow, and now our ambition is to grow even further with an increased percentage of our business coming from the US. We’re creating 14 jobs at our Holywood studio so that we can achieve this. This will increase our capabilities so that we can develop new brand, marketing, communication services and focus on securing Fintech clients.”

Invest NI has offered Origin £96,128 of support towards the creation of the 14 jobs. Recruitment is underway with job opportunities across brand, digital marketing and strategy. Three of the roles are in place.

George McKinney, director of technology & services, Invest NI, explained: “The Fintech sector has seen remarkable growth over the past few years, and Northern Ireland is now the top global destination for Fintech investment.

“Our support is helping Origin to capitalise on this sector growth by building a team to develop new innovative services that will increase global sales, while our in-market team has helped to open up new opportunities as the company has physically expanded in its prime market. Origin’s strategic investment demonstrates the focus of the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision: companies investing to be competitive on the world stage, to innovate and expand in global markets.”

Mark Bleakney, Invest NI’s southern regional manager, added: “Invest NI’s Southern regional team first supported Origin to expand its team in 2017, and I’m now delighted to see it invest further in job creation as it continues to grow rapidly. The 14 jobs will play a key role in the company’s growth both here and internationally, and is great news for the Ards and North Down Borough Council area.”