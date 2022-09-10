UK’s flagship cyber security conference to he held in Belfast

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), have confirmed that its flagship CYBERUK event, which will bring together key figures from local industry and government, will take place at ICC Belfast on April 19 and 20 next year.

The conference, which will take place over two days, will be centred around the theme of ‘securing an open and resilient digital future’ with Northern Ireland a fitting host given its position as a global hub for cyber security innovation and expertise.

CYBERUK has become a key fixture in the cyber security community’s calendar and is expected to attract up to 2,000 national and international delegates to Belfast.

NCSC chief executive Lindy Cameron is originally from Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is home to 4% of the UK’s cyber security workforce despite representing 2.8% of the UK population and has a strong track record of attracting significant overseas investment in its growing cyber security industry.

In recent years the region has become a hotspot for international cyber security firms, including leaders such as Proofpoint, IBM Security, Rapid7, Imperva, Anomali, Contrast Security and Cygilant and an established location for cyber security development by leading international firms such as Allstate, Aflac and Citi.

NCSC chief executive Lindy Cameron, originally from Northern Ireland, said: “As a proud Northern Irish woman, I am delighted to see our flagship CYBERUK conference come to Northern Ireland for the first time, recognising its position as a global cyber security hub.

“The launch of CYBERUK 2023 marks an important milestone on the journey to next year’s event, which will examine how we can secure our digital future in the face of the challenges and opportunities posed by technological developments.

“Belfast will be a fitting host for what promises to be a great event and an essential opportunity for the cyber security community to work together towards securing an open and resilient digital future.”

Under the golden thread of ‘securing an open and resilient digital future’, next year’s CYBERUK conference will be centred around three key themes:

How a strong ecosystem can deliver a resilient society

Understanding threats, risks and vulnerabilities we face

Gaining technological advantage with our friends and allies

Exhibitors, speakers and sponsors for CYBERUK 2023 will be announced in due course via the NCSC website.