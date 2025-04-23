WhatsApp launches privacy tool to stop users taking content off the platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WhatsApp is to introduce a new privacy tool allowing users to prevent others from taking content outside the app.

The Meta-owned messaging platform said when the Advanced Chat Privacy setting is turned on, others in a chat or group will be blocked from exporting the chat, auto-downloading media shared in the thread or using messages for AI features.

The firm said the feature would give users “greater confidence that no one can take what people said outside the chat”.

In a blog post announcing the update, the platform said: “WhatsApp groups are increasingly an extension of our real world networks, some of which are far closer than others.

“We think this feature is best used when talking with groups where you may not know everyone closely but are nevertheless sensitive in nature, like talking about health challenges in a support group or organising your community about something important to you.”

It added that the tool will be rolled out gradually over the coming months and will have “even more protections” added in future.

WhatsApp’s existing privacy features include the end-to-end encryption of all messages and calls, meaning they can only be accessed by message recipients.

The update comes after fellow tech giant Apple became embroiled in a data privacy row with the UK Government over its use of an end-to-end encryption tool on its iCloud service.

Apple has brought legal action against the Home Office after it was reported that the Government had issued a notice under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, asking Apple for the ability to access data from users.

Some online safety charities, as well as police and security services around the world, have long warned of the dangers of end-to-end encrypted services, arguing that they allow offenders such as terrorists and child abusers to hide more easily.

The Government’s request to Apple was said to include encrypted data protected by the tech giant’s advanced data protection, an opt-in tool in Apple’s iCloud service which only an account holder can access. Such data is currently out of the reach of even Apple.

