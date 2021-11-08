Restrictions for travelling to the USA are finally lifting today, with fully vaccinated travellers now able to travel.

Before the pandemic it's estimated 3.8 million UK nationals visited the USA every year, it will take a long time to get back up to those numbers, but here's what we know so far.

When did the USA lift the travel ban?

A Lufthansa Flight Crew in traditional Bavarian costume celebrate their first flight to the USA in two years.

The USA lifted their travel ban on Monday, November 8, 2021, with the first flights leaving Heathrow at 08:51.

On Friday, October 15, 2021, the White House's assistant press secretary, Kevin Munoz, confirmed that double vaccinated foreign travellers would be able to visit the US from November 8.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, BA Chief Executive, Sean Doyle said, "We must now look forward with optimism, get trade and tourism back on track and allow friends and families to connect once again."

Who can travel to the USA?

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to enter the USA providing they have evidence of their vaccination and proof of a negative test taken within the past two days prior to arrival.

Travellers are required to have a vaccine certificate, with the NHS Covid Pass being accepted.

Vaccines that are eligible in the USA must be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What are the approved vaccinations?

Travellers that have received two doses of the following vaccines will be allowed to enter the US:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Covaxin

Covishield

BIBP/Sinopharm

Sinovac

Can American citizens travel to the UK?

American travellers have been able to travel to the UK since July 28, 2021.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated need to a PCR or lateral flow test on or before the second day they arrive in the UK.

However, in July, the US placed the UK on its highest travel warning level, due to increased rates of the Delta variant - this rating has yet to be downgraded.