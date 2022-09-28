A hotel in Co Antrim which boasts a most luxurious spa and fine dining has been named as the top place to stay in Northern Ireland at the AA Hospitality Awards 2022.

Each year, AA recognise the best hotels and restaurants in the UK across 26 categories.

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick has been named its Hotel of the Year for Northern Ireland.

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick with its spectacular Roman baths has been cinched the top spot at industry awards

The Rabbit describes itself as a "hidden gem" that offers "fabulous accommodation and spa in the heart of the North".

On its website the hotel outlines its singular charm, describing itself as the “laid-back little sister to Galgorm”, the latter being another top notch place to stay with stunning spa treatments on offer in its thermal spa village, as well as forest bathing experiences and superb dining and accommodation.

"Whether you are here for work, rest, local or just passing through, The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat will look after you, with style in abundance and a homely feel. A gateway to the city, we’re located in the heart of Templepatrick just 20 minutes from Belfast and 10 minutes from Belfast International Airport.

"The laid-back little sister to Galgorm, our AA Four-Star hotel will give you all the creature comforts you love housed in beautifully designed spaces with a few quirks along the way."

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat boasts stylish decor, fine dining and a luxury spa and is located in Templepatrick

The hotel also has an AA 1-Rosette award for culinary experience in their restaurant. The Rosette means that their standards stand out in the local area and that they serve food prepared with care, understanding and skill, using good quality, local, ingredients.

The AA Hospitality Awards said: "The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat is ideally located just 20 minutes from Belfast and 10 minutes from Belfast International Airport. This lakeside property boasts a stunning open air spa, hot tubs and Roman baths to name but a few of its facilities.

"Bedrooms are modern and spacious, some of which also have open air bath tubs alongside wood burning stoves whilst others offer wonderful views overlooking the lake or The Spa. The bar and restaurant enjoy the same design quality and presentation with great menu to complement the guest experience."

