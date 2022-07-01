Newry’s MJM Marine lands multi-million-pound contract with Marella Cruises

The work will involve outfitting the cabins and suites of the Marella Discovery in a drydock in Cádiz, Spain this November.

Having worked with the cruise operator aboard Marella Explorer supplying antimicrobial lighting solutions, MJM presents another major milestone in the onboard installation of the Vyv technology, with its introduction to the wet units. The innovative and sustainably conscious antimicrobial applications enable MJM to supplement stringent onboard measures with further antimicrobial coverage within the cabin spaces.

Gary Annett, CEO of MJM Marine, said: “Our team here at MJM are delighted to be partnering with the team at Marella Cruises for the outfitting of the cabins and suites onboard Marella Discovery. We are continually adapting and enhancing our offerings to match the new ways of operating in the cruise industry, post pandemic. Through our partnership with Vyv, we can present solutions to Marella that facilitates safeguarding measures alongside the delivery of our bespoke turnkey outfitting expertise, all without compromising on the quality and craftsmanship synonymous with our company values.”

Colleen Costello, CEO of Vyv, explained: “Teaming up with MJM Marine and LightPartner Lichtsysteme GmbH & Co. KG creates a winning partnership for playing an important role in the wellness and sustainability measures implemented onboard Marella cruise ships by helping to satisfy the demand for demonstrable environmental wellness features. Once installed, our overhead lighting technology works non-stop to protect the environments passengers and crew frequent from many common germs, so they can cruise without worry.”

The multi-million-pound Marella Discovery cabin and suite refurbishment contract further provides a unique opportunity to aid the growth of both MJM and the local economy, as the company announce a significant number of new job prospects, particularly in the Newry, Mourne and Down area where MJM Marine are headquartered.