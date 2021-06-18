Northern Ireland travel deals at home and abroad

The River Lee, Cork

CORK: An action-packed cultural escape at The River Lee (pictured), is based on a family of four, two adults and two children under 12 and includes four nights’ accommodation with breakfast each morning, dinner on one evening in The River Club, one family picnic and family passes for a Beyond The Glass Cork cycling tour, Nano Nagle Place Cultural Centre and two Lewis Glucksman Gallery art packs. Prices start from €1,200, contact the hotel for larger groups. For more visit doylecollection.com/cork

CO MEATH: The Boyne Valley Tasting Evening Experience at The Station House Hotel in Kilmessan on June 26 and August 21, 2021. Wine, Dine, and Stay from €200 per person, and enjoy the finest seasonal produce and ingredients from the bounty of fantastic producers in the Boyne Valley. Book at www.stationhousehotel.ie

DUBLIN: The Shelbourne Escape - a one night break which includes breakfast, three-course dinner in The Saddle Room and valet parking from €479 per room per night. Book at www.TheShelbourne.com

CO LAOIS: Sweet Summer Stay at The Heritage includes two nights accommodation for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 sharing a family room, summer treats in your room on arrival, dinner in Blakes restaurant on both evenings, cookies and milk at bedtime for the kids and a selection of kids movies in the inhouse cinema from €575.

GALWAY: The #InterConnected getaway at The Twelve. Enjoy a two-bedroom Luxury Suite with super king beds in each and an interconnecting hallway for a two-night stay with cooked to order breakfast in bed each morning. From €1030 for a two night stay with breakfast each morning, four course dinner in West and Brown Bag cocktails at your own private bar. www.thetwelvehotel.ie

MAJORCA: Globales Verdemar Apartments 3 Star, Santa Ponsa, SC, 7 nights from £469pps, September 25, 2021, from Belfast International. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

ALGARVE: Balaia Sol Holiday Club 3 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £579pps, October 13, 2021. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

COSTA DORADA: Hotel Estival Park & Apartments 4 Star, La Pineda , AI, 14 nights from 2+1 £2,489**, 2+2 from £3,289, September 7, 2021, from Belfast International. To book visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk.

COSTA DEL SOL: Nerja Club 3 Star, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £509pps, November 17, from Belfast International. To book visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk.

BELFAST: Sparkling Summer at The Merchant Hotel from £94 per person sharing. Includes B&B and a bottle of Procescco. Includes use of the gymnasium, sauna, steam room and roof top hot tub. To book visit: www.themerchanthotel.com