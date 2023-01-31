Cutting Edge Helicopters Ltd. Airfield Rd. Londonderry.

From the majesty of the Mourne Mountains in County Down to the solitude of County Tyrone’s Davagh Forest (perfect for a Moondance) or the breathtaking views along the Causeway Coastal Route, there are so many locations and experiences to create special memories with loved ones.

With the countdown to Valentine’s Day underway, there is no time like the present to get planning for your special trip. To help inspire you, Discover Northern Ireland has compiled this list of romantic experiences and locations to visit this year.

Co Londonderry and Co Antrim: Giant’s Eye View, Cutting Edge Helicopter Tours, City of Derry Airport (West Apron)

A proposal should leave you walking on air – although that can be difficult. Cutting Edge Helicopters’ enthralling tour is the next best thing. On this 60-minute flight experience, you’ll enjoy stunning aerial views and the picturesque scenery of the Causeway Coastal Route including the spectacular Downhill Beach, Mussenden Temple, the Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, as well as various filming locations from the iconic series, Game of Thrones. Visit www.cuttingedgehelicopters.com

Co Armagh: Blackwell House, Scarva

Enjoy a romantic break that will last a lifetime at the 5* Blackwell House in Scarva. Select from an array of fantastic offers and packages available on their website and don’t forget about their scrumptious five-course Afternoon Tea. Visit https://blackwellhouse.co.uk/

Co Antrim: Glenariff Nature Reserve Waterfalls Walk

‘Exquisitely spectacular’ is how one reviewer described the stunning waterfalls at Glenariff Nature Reserve. Walk through the river gorge and view the famous waterfalls. No matter what time of year you visit, the waterfalls never fail to impress and provide the perfect backdrop for a couples photo or a picnic for two. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/glenariff-nature-reserve-waterfalls-walk-p695591

Co Tyrone: OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, Omagh

OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory in Davagh Forest is the perfect place to look at the stars and see how they shine for you! A lack of light pollution at Davagh Forest means the night sky is at its darkest – and at its best to really see the stars. Here you will experience unrivalled and wondrous views of the night sky, one of only 78 places around the globe with official International Dark Sky accreditation. What could be more romantic than that? Visit www.omdarksky.com

Co Fermanagh: Lough Navar Magho Cliffs Walk, Derrygonnelly

Magho Cliffs Walk is a 5.5-mile-long limestone escarpment dominating the southern shore and skyline of Lower Lough Erne on the northern edge of Lough Navar Forest. A perfect place to make special memories with a loved one. Visit www.cuilcaghlakelands.org

Co Down: Treetop Spa, The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn