Travel: Check out these deals

No 27 at the Shelbourne Hotel

Dublin: The Shelbourne (pictured) ‘Dream’ getaway. From €490 per person sharing, includes two nights bed and breakfast, a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne on arrival, Oyster and Champagne in No. 27 The Shelbourne Bar, a cocktail each in 1824 Bar, a three course dinner in The Saddle Room, a Swedish Massage each in The Spa at The Shelbourne and a Picnic on The Terrace for two. www.TheShelbourne.com

Co Cavan: Get Together package, Farnham Estate Spa and Golf Resort. Includes a two-night stay in Farnham Suite, breakfast each morning, prosecco and chocolate dipped strawberries, dinner in the Maxwells Grill Room, a rose petal turn down service unlimited use of the Health Spa’s infinity pool, Water Mint Thermal Suite, Gymnasium, and Relaxation rooms from €788 in total for two people. www.farnhamestate.ie

CORK: The Kingsley, Plan a special reunion with family or friends this summer with the Reconnect at The Kingsley package which includes a two night stay in the Penthouse Suite for 4 people with breakfast each morning, Champagne afternoon tea, and 3-course evening meal in Fairbanks Restaurant from €1,274 in total. www.thekingsley.ie.

TURKEY: TUI BLUE Tropical 4 Star, Sarigerme, AI from £979, 2+1 from £1,959**, 2+2 from £2,649**, 7 nights, departing Belfast International on August 30.

To book: Visit www.tui.co.uk PORTUGAL: Algarve, Montengordo, 3 star Casablanca Inn Boutique Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on June 27. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

P0RTUGAL:Albufeira, 3 star Silchoro Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 27. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

P0RTUGAL: Algarve, Monchique, Villa Olive Tree, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 29. Price: £429 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA DEL SOL: Hotel Nerja Club 3 Star, Nerja, HB from £469pps, 7 nights, departing Belfast International on December 8. To book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

MAJORCA: Holiday Village Majorca, 5 Star, Calla Millor, AI, 7 nights from £1219pps, 2+1 from £2,439**, 2+2 from £3,199**, departing Belfast International on August 28.