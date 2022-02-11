Spain have relaxed their travel rules for children travelling from the UK in time for the upcoming half-term holidays.

This means that anyone aged between 12 and 17 do not have to be double jabbed and can instead show proof of a negative PCR test.

The rules will come into effect on Monday, February 14, but it's already too late for some families who have cancelled trips.

Spain Covid travel rules: What are the latest travel rules for Spain from Northern Ireland?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest travel rules for Spain.

What are the Covid rules for travel to Spain?

If you are travelling to Spain from the UK, you will need to fill in a Health Control Form and have proof of vaccination for entry.

Previously, anyone over the age of 12 also had to provide proof of vaccination, but now anyone aged 12 to 17, will be able to show proof of a negative PCR within the past 72 hours of arrival instead.

Adult arrivals must be fully vaccinated to enter Spain and be able to show they have received both doses of a two dose vaccine, or one dose of a one dose vaccine, within the last 270 days.

If they had both of their vaccinations more than 270 days ago, they will also be required to have a booster jab.

Spain accepts the NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination, however anyone travelling with a printed PDF proof of vaccination must make sure it dates from November 1, 2021 to be eligible.

A medical certificate of recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months before ravel is not accepted for anyone travelling from the UK to Spain.

The good news is there are no additional tests required to enter Spain, all you need to prove is your vaccination status.

You can find out more on the government website here.

Do I need to have a booster to enter Spain?

You will only need to have a booster to enter Spain if you had your last vaccine dose more than 270 days ago.

Spain’s official travel website Safe Spain states,

“From February 1, 2022, in order to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the full course of vaccination, as long as the final dose of that course of vaccination was no more than 270 days ago.”

However unlike vaccinations, there is no requirement for 14 days to have passed between getting your booster jab and being eligible to enter Spain, this means you can get your booster jab anytime before you travel.