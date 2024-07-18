Appeal for information about missing Kevin Davidson who was last see in Donegall Avenue in Belfast
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Kevin Davidson who was last seen on July 10 in the area of Donegall Avenue in Belfast.
The PSNI social media message adds that at the time he went missing his clothing is unknown.
They ask the public that if they see him ‘or have had any contact with him, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1084 – 15/07/24’.
