Appeal for information about the whereabouts and safety of Ciaran Sadlier - missing since March 14

Police in West Belfast are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts and safety of Ciaran Sadlier.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read

According to a post on Police west Belfast Ciaran was last seen on the 14th of March 2023 at 7am in the Dunmurry area.

He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches in height, slim build with black hair and a goatee beard.

If you know of his whereabouts or have seen him call Police on 101 and quote reference number 1040 of 15th March 2023.

