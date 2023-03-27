Appeal for information about the whereabouts and safety of Ciaran Sadlier - missing since March 14
Police in West Belfast are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts and safety of Ciaran Sadlier.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
According to a post on Police west Belfast Ciaran was last seen on the 14th of March 2023 at 7am in the Dunmurry area.
He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches in height, slim build with black hair and a goatee beard.
If you know of his whereabouts or have seen him call Police on 101 and quote reference number 1040 of 15th March 2023.