Sergeant Irwin said: "We received a report that a six-year-old boy was struck by a car at the junction of Tennent Street and Shankill Road at around 8.55am.

"The child was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries which, at this time, are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, who may have witnessed the collision with a grey Hyundai i35, to contact police.

"We would particularly appeal to anyone who may have dashcam or other footage available.