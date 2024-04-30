Appeal for information after 6-year-old boy left in 'serious but not life-threatening' condition with head injuries after traffic collision on Tennent Street

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Tennent Street area of Belfast on Monday, 29th April.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Apr 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 09:01 BST
Sergeant Irwin said: "We received a report that a six-year-old boy was struck by a car at the junction of Tennent Street and Shankill Road at around 8.55am.

"The child was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries which, at this time, are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

NIASNIAS
NIAS

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area, who may have witnessed the collision with a grey Hyundai i35, to contact police.

"We would particularly appeal to anyone who may have dashcam or other footage available.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1067 of 29/04/24."

