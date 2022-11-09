Appeal to locate missing William McCollough - not seen since November 7
An appeal has been issued on Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page to locate 31-year-old William McCollough.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
They say: “We are growing increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 31 year old William McCollough who has went missing from the Carrickfergus area.
"He was last seen at approximately 9pm on Monday 7th November.”
The appeal adds: “If you see William or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 375 of 09/11/22.”