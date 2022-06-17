The nine-year-old sadly passed away following the two-vehicle collision in the Dunclug area of Ballymena, police have confirmed.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a collision between two bikes that occurred on Thursday at around 4.55pm.

A second boy age 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the Dunclug area of Ballymena late Thursday afternoon

Police said a full investigation is under way and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 16/06/22

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched three emergency crews and a doctor to the scene, and also tasked the Air Ambulance to the incident.

Both children, who were riding separate bikes, were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, one by air ambulance and the other by an ordinary ambulance.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said he was devastated to learn of the young boy’s death.

The Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene in Dunclug yesterday evening

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that a young boy has passed away following yesterday evening’s incident and I wish to offer my condolences to his family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with both families and I ask that they are given the space they need at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and in particular the Air Ambulance for their quick response to this incident and for getting the children the medical assistance needed.”

Writing on Facebook last night, SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said: “A serious incident has taken place tonight in the Dunclug area. Children are severely injured and in hospital.