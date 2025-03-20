Ulster Rugby’s Callum Reid durig a press call at Kingspan Stadium this week ahead of Saturday's URC clash at Dragons. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Callum Reid has suffered a torrid run of injuries, but the loosehead prop is hoping he has put his woes behind him and is ready to finish the season strongly as Ulster look to push for the URC playoffs.

Richie Murphy’s side face a must-win clash at Dragons tomorow to keep their hopes of a top-eight finish alive.

Reid has only made two starts for the province in his 24 caps since making his debut against Munster four years ago.

The 26-year-old had to go under the knife last season because of a back problem and then suffered another setback earlier in this campaign, which Reid puts down to ill fortune.

“It’s just bad luck, we get looked after in the gym by the physios, my one (injury) I was doing a spin move against a bag – I don’t know why a prop should be doing that – but I learnt my lesson and haven’t done one since, I’ll take learnings from that,” Reid said.

“Last season was definitely tough. I sort of got a few games at the start of the season, (but) the nerve pain and back pain was getting too much and I couldn’t even train.

“It did take a while and I was well looked after by Ulster. Once I got back into pre-season, a good kick up the whatever from Richie (Murphy) has definitely helped and it is good to be back playing as much as I can.

“It was good to get a full pre-season under my belt at the start of the season, then I had a minor setback just before Christmas. My goal is just to get as many matches before the end of the season.”

Reid admits there was a certain apprehension about packing down for his first scrum after coming back from surgery.

“I was pretty anxious, you can do all the mental prep beforehand and the 3 v 3s but once you get into the live hits you know you are back in there,” he said.

“I was just happy to be back out there. Once you get that first one you can definitely start to take more learnings.”

The prop has found fitness at the right time as Ulster are struggling in the front row.

“That is why it was very frustrating. Before Christmas when I had a slight setback with my knee, I was sort of getting into a good rhythm of getting a few games under my belt then that happened.

“You go back and that takes a toll so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting more minutes the rest of the season.”

Whether he starts or comes off the bench Reid just wants to get more minutes on the pitch.

“Personally I really don’t think too much into it,” he continued.

"I just sort of take each game as I get. I get good confidence from the coaches during the week in training and going over things that we need to go over, then I can go into the match and just focus on what I need to myself – my roles around the pitch and things – so looking forward to this weekend as well.”

Despite his injury profile the former Schools’ Cup winner with RBAI knows he can still earn plenty of caps in a Ulster shirt