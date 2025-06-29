​Cliftonville completed a stunning turnaround to beat Glentoran in a six-goal thriller and lift their third League Cup triumph in succession.

The Reds found themselves 2-0 down at the break as Emily Wilson twice showed her ruthlessness in front of goal, but they were a different animal after the break as Caitlin McGuinness’ brace had the game level by the hour mark.

The game needed a hero and Cliftonville found the magic touch when captain Marissa Callaghan headed in to put them ahead on 84 minutes, before Carla Devine put the icing on the cake with a late fourth to cap off a tremendous fightback.

Both teams went into the contest unbeaten so far this season and it was Glentoran who hit the front with just four minutes on the clock.

In-form Wilson seized upon hesitancy in the Cliftonville backline, soared through on goal and she picked her spot with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Cliftonville then settled into matters but Glentoran doubled their lead when Northern Ireland international Wilson grabbed her second. A through ball by Demi Vance picked out the striker and she did the rest by firing beyond Racheal Norney.

Northern Ireland women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby was an interested spectator and she would have been overjoyed at Wilson’s proficiency when through on goal.

In truth, Glentoran were rarely troubled inside the opening 45 minutes but that would quickly change following the restart at Seaview.

Whatever Reds manager Brendan Lynch said to his team at the break certainly worked as they halved the arrears when Caitlin McGuinness struck a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

On 62 minute, the final would be level at 2-2 when McGuinness headed in her second of the afternoon as she met Naomi McLaughlin's in-swinging delivery.

In a game of two halves, Glentoran – who last won the competition back in 2019 – were all at sea and remarkably found themselves behind with six minutes left when Callaghan headed in from close range.

The day got from bad to worse for the Glens when Kascie Weir was given her marching orders for a foul on Fi Morgan as the game entered stoppage-time.

The trophy already looked like it would be returning to Solitude for a third year in a row but Devine put any doubts beyond reasonable doubt when she lashed the ball home after being picked out by McLaughlin.

Both teams are expected to slug it out for the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership this season – and if Sunday’s meeting is anything to go by – the title race could be an exciting one.

CLIFTONVILLE: Norney, Morgan, Lynch, C McGuinness, Carleton, K McGuinness, O'Neill, Callaghan, O McGuinness, Magee, McLaughlin.

Subs: Watt, McKimm, Devine, Markey, Gallagher, Anderson, Thompson.

GLENTORAN: McKinnon, McMaster, Keenan, Caldwell, Kerr, Vance, Wilson, Neal, Weir, Moore, McKearney.

Subs: Butler, McKnight, Bailie, Crompton, Maguire, Gardner.