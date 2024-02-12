Co. Armagh Hotel launches new culinary adventure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rebrand of the 2 AA Rosette award-winning hotel restaurant, situated within the historic Killeavy Castle Estate, embodies a commitment to showcasing the rich bounty of the local region with the name giving a nod to its location in the heart of the Ring of Gullion.

Chef Darragh Dooley, at the helm since the estate's opening in 2019, brings his wealth of culinary expertise and passion for locally and ethically sourced food to the heart of Gullion at Killeavy. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, the restaurant takes pride in sourcing some of the finest produce from the island of Ireland, using as many local suppliers as possible to champion what can be produced here on our doorstep.

Longhorn Cattle and Cheviot Sheep are raised on the working farm at Killeavy Castle Estate, ensuring high-quality meats for guests and dining visitors across the estate, with the Estate Butcher, Gareth Black guaranteeing the freshness and traceability of every cut, maintaining farm-to-fork standards. The estate gardens provide a wide variety of fresh vegetables and herbs, enhancing the flavour and sustainability of every dish. The farm-to-fork philosophy is ingrained in every aspect of Gullion at Killeavy, ensuring that each dish narrates a story of vibrant local flavours.

Chefs Dario Percic and Darragh Dooley, Marzena Basty-Szarznska and Matthew Hynds, general Manager.

Showcasing the finest ingredients, Gullion at Killeavy will be serving up a ‘Taste of the Estate’ and Tomahawk Steak menus from Thursday – Saturday each week that will change with the seasons, celebrating the best produce available throughout the year. On Sundays, guests can enjoy ‘Slow Roast Sundays’ when Gullion at Killeavy offers all-day traditional roast and lunch options.

The experience, passion and innovation of Executive Chef, Darragh Dooley and Head Chef, Dario Percic and their team, coupled with a meticulous approach to sourcing the finest local ingredients, positions Gullion at Killeavy as a culinary beacon in the heart of County Armagh. This unveiling marks not only the rebranding of an award-winning restaurant but a continuation of the culinary legacy of the estate that seamlessly blends nature and nourishment.

Executive Chef, Darragh Dooley said: “Launching Gullion at Killeavy is a proud moment for us, as it brings to life not just a restaurant, but a culinary narrative deeply rooted in our commitment to sustainability and celebrating the local landscape."