Community left shocked after woman's body discovered on a beach on Seafront Road, Holywood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the north Down community have been left stunned following the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach in Cultra.

In a statement DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said: “I was shocked by the news that a woman’s body had been discovered on a quiet beach in Cultra.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this woman’s family and friends at this most difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The local community is naturally concerned by these events but we must allow the local PSNI to carry out its investigations without unnecessary speculation.

" I would encourage anyone that may have information that will assist the Police in their investigations to come forward immediately.”

A PSNI spokesman said police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found on the beach at Seafront Road in Holywood this morning.