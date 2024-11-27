Court report

​​A man’s ear was partially bitten off in a row over the suspected theft of £40, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed the victim was attacked by associates following a drinking session at his home in Belcoo, Co Fermanagh earlier this month.

Details emerged as a 22-year-old man accused of inflicting the wounds was denied bail.

Oran Murray, of MacNean Court in Belcoo, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident on November 16.

The court heard police were alerted after the victim was chased into a pharmacy on the village’s Main Street. He was bleeding heavily from a cut above the eye, and part of his earlobe was missing.

The man told officers he had spent the previous day drinking at his flat with two men who left when he went to bed.

Mark O’Connor, prosecuting, said: “He stated that they came back and attacked him when he came to the door, accusing him of taking £40 belonging to them.”

The alleged assault continued in the stairway area of the property before the victim escaped and ran to the pharmacy. Murray was named by him as one of those he claimed to have carried out the attack.

“He said the applicant (for bail) was responsible for biting his ear, and that he observed a piece of tissue in his mouth as he pulled away,” Mr O’Connor disclosed.

Murray is further accused of criminal damage to a Spar store in Belcoo, assault on police and disorderly behaviour on the same day.

As he was arrested for the attack he allegedly tried to headbutt a constable in the chest and escape.

Mr O’Connor further claimed: “He was shouting profanities and singing pro-IRA chants.”

During interviews Murray denies inflicting any of the wounds, claiming the three men had spent the day drinking in a local pub and at the injured party’s home.

He told police that he had tried to stop a fight which broke out between the other two over money.

According to Murray’s version events his co-accused spat part of the victim’s ear out while they were on the floor.

Defence counsel argued that he could be released to live at an address well away from the scene of the incident. Bail was denied, however, based on the risk of further offending.