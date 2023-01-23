Couple who died in Bangor house fire were parents of North Down MLA Alex Easton

Independent MLA Alex Easton

The couple in their eighties died following a fire in their house at Dellmount Park this morning.

Mr Easton, who left the DUP last year and became an independent MLA, broke the news on social media by writing: "I can’t believe I am having to say this but both my Mum and Dad have passed away.

"I don’t know what to say, but I would ask that you give myself and my family time to process things and respect our privacy as we grieve."

Sir Jeffrey said: “I have spoken to Alex earlier today and expressed my sympathies to him at this time of unimaginable grief and to assure him of our prayerful support. The thoughts of everyone within the DUP are with him and the wider family as they struggle to take in this enormous loss."

North Down MLA Stephen Dunne commented: “I want to offer my sympathy and support to Alex and his family at this time. I became aware of the incident this morning and I would pay tribute to the efforts of the emergency services for their efforts at the scene. It has shocked the local community in Bangor and the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the area are with Alex.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Words are inadequate at a time such as this. To lose both one’s parents in such horrific circumstances is unimaginable. If those outside the family feel their weakness when asked to comment on such a shattering blow I can only imagine how Alex is coming to terms with this news.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to him and his family. Like countless others across Northern Ireland I will remember them in my prayers in the coming days.”

Emergency services were called to the house at 8.45am and Mr Easton’s parents, Alec and Ann, were treated for their injuries but both tragically died at the scene.

PSNI Superintendent McDowell said: “This sad news will come as a huge shock to the local community and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time."An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us. “

Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer at Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a couple in their 80s who sadly died following a house fire in Bangor this morning.

“This morning (Monday 23 January) at 8.44am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached house in Dellmount Park, Bangor.

“Five appliances and 19 firefighters were quickly on the scene from Bangor, Donaghadee, Newtownards and Holywood Fire Stations. Firefighters rescued two people from the house and extinguished the fire. Paramedics administered first aid to the casualties, but tragically they died at the scene.

