A group which opposes the government's abortion protest exclusion zones fears that the one in central Belfast could expand to cover much of the city centre.

These buffer zones are a minimum of 100m deep, but can be extended to a maximum of 250m.

It is illegal to “influence” anyone within an SAZ who is a) attending such a facility concerning an abortion, b) anyone accompanying them, or c) anyone working at such a facility.

There are eight SAZs in Northern Ireland at the minute, seven of which are at hospitals.

Map showing the 130m abortion protest exclusion zone in operation in Belfast city centre (current as of 19.02.25). It could be extended to 250m

One of them, however, surrounds a small medical clinic in College Street in Belfast city centre.

The buffer zone of that facility stretches for 130m, meaning there is currently a circular-shaped protest-free zone in the city centre taking in Fountain Street, Queen Street, and the north-western part of city hall.

Mr Kennedy fears it will be stretched further.

“One of the most worrying examples is the zone which covers a large part of Belfast city centre,” he said.

“Technically, part of the grounds of city hall is off-limits to pro-life protest, even though political slogans of all sorts can be found there any day of the week.

“Many of the pedestrian streets between CastleCourt shopping centre and city hall are off-limits for certain types of speech.

“Many people will not notice the zones as they are currently constituted. But the question on many people’s lips is – what next?

“Any expansion of the zones would be a worrying development. The one in the city centre is currently set at 130 metres; if it was extended to the maximum 250 metres it could cover all of city hall, a school, student accommodation, Presbyterian Assembly Buildings and some other conference venues.

“That would clearly be disproportionate. But many will already think that line was crossed long ago.”

Meanwhile, a US anti-abortion group is planning a series of protests outside a hospital in Scotland despite a law banning such demonstrations.

According to its website, 40 Days For Life will hold “vigils” outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow from March 5 until April 13.

A law passed last year by the Scottish Parliament outlawed anti-abortion activists from protesting within 200 metres of abortion clinics.

Last week, the News Letter revealed how retired pastor Clive Johston, 76, from Strabane has been charged after preaching in the abortion buffer zone around Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Sunday, July 7 last year.