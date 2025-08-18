Afghan national and alleged member of crime gang must remain in custody in NI

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A suspected “trusted member” of a crime gang behind a £1.5m cannabis-growing operation in north Belfast must remain in custody, a judge ruled today.

Faroz Ahmed, 33, was refused bail over his alleged role in transporting workers away from the illicit factory uncovered at a warehouse on the Limestone Road.

The Afghan national, of Cowley Mill Road in Uxbridge, west London, denies charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

But denying Ahmed’s renewed bid to be released, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said: “His alleged role is higher than a mere gardener.

“It’s clear he seems to be a trusted member of a criminal gang.”

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the drug-growing site was uncovered after the unwitting owner of the warehouse arranged an inspection visit on June 7 last year.

A number of people were seen getting into a Renault van and leaving the yard before the landlord arrived.

Checks of the premises then revealed it had been used to house an industrial-scale cannabis factory.

The purpose-built facilities included an accommodation area, equipment and more than 600 plants.

Ahmed was alone in the van when stopped by police near a train station in Holywood, Co Down later that day.

Bags full of cannabis were discovered in the rear of the vehicle, according to the prosecution.

The seized drugs have a total estimated street value of £1.5m.

Detectives believe Ahmed may have taken workers from the scene of the cannabis factory and booked a taxi for their onward travel.

Defence counsel Declan Quinn insisted there is no evidence that any of those individuals were trafficked.

Mr Quinn told the court his client merely worked under the direction of others and maintains his innocence.

“When he was arrested he had just over £10 on him…he didn’t know anything about this (factory),” the barrister submitted.

However, Mr Mateer said there was a potential “whiff of greater involvement in this spider’s web”.