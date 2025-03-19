Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​An Algerian teenager accused of trying to stab a man to death in Belfast is to undergo a psychiatric assessment, a judge ordered today.

Yasser Oumeraci, 18 appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon over the alleged knife attack on March 1.

A 51-year-old man was injured during the incident near the Ormeau Road area of the city.

Oumeraci, with an address at St Gemma's Court in Belfast, was initially detained under the Terrorism Act as police investigated a possible religious ideological motivation.

The defendant, who is understood to have been in Northern Ireland since 2023, has also been charged in connection with two separate incidents.

He faces a count of threatening to kill a male patient following his initial detention on March 7.

Further allegations of possessing a knife and criminal damage to tyres on a Volkswagen vehicle relate to an incident in the St Gemma’s Court area of Belfast on a date between February 24 and 27.

None of the charges have been brought under the Terrorism Act.

Appearing in the dock in handcuffs and wearing a grey custody tracksuit, Oumeraci indicated through an Arabic interpreter that he understood the allegations against him.

No further details about the incidents were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor Sinead Marmion told the court Oumeraci was not seeking bail at this stage.

However, she made a request for her client to undergo psychiatric checks.

Remanding him in custody until April 16, District Judge Steven Keown confirmed: “I will direct an Article 51 mental health assessment.”

He asked if Oumeraci would consent to any medical reports prepared on him being shared with defence and prosecution representatives.

But the accused replied: “No… I don’t need any extra tests.”

In appealing for information over the incident police had highlighted that a motive for the attack has not yet been established.