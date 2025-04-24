Ballymena man accused of attack on brother which left him needing metal plates inserted in his face

The High Court in Belfast

​​A Co Antrim man allegedly kicked and punched his brother about the head in a row over a phone at an all-night drug taking party, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Ross Watson inflicted multiple fractures which left the victim requiring surgery to have metal plates inserted in his face.

The 27-year-old accused, of Demesne Avenue in Ballymena, denies charges of causing grievous bodily harm and criminal damage in connection with the incident at a flat in the town earlier this month.

Refusing to grant him bail, Mr Justice McAlinden stated: “(There is) an increasing cycle of violence which could finish with somebody being nine feet under. I don’t want that on my conscience.”

The court heard Watson’s older brother claims he was attacked after being invited to a party in the early hours of April 11. When he arrived the defendant was already in the apartment, with bags of cocaine on display, and they drank and took drugs together until around 11am, according to the complainant's account.

At one stage Watson borrowed his brother’s phone but then became abusive and threw it across the room before pushing him onto the ground.

Crown counsel Sarah Minford said: “The injured party stated that while he was on the floor he was kicked and punched in the head and was unable to fight back.

“The attack continued until the applicant observed him bleeding out onto the floorboards and ran out in a panic, leaving him covered in blood.”

Watson’s brother left the flat and made his way home where he was met by police and paramedics. The victim sustained three fractures to his eye socket and a further fractured cheekbone, the court heard.

He has already had a number of metal plates inserted and is set to undergo further facial surgery at the Ulster Hospital.

During police interviews Watson made counter allegations that his brother had kicked, punched and headbutted him after he said he wanted to leave the party.

Mr Justice McAlinden was informed that both men are classed as vulnerable adults.

With Watson disputing that he took any cocaine, defence barrister Luke Curran submitted: “He is adamant that he was the victim… he makes the case that he was defending himself.”

Watson was denied bail, however, based on the risk of any further offending.