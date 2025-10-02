Belfast man exposed himself in front of children and families at busy Co Down beach

Seapark Beach in Holywood.

​​A Belfast man who exposed himself in front of children on a busy beach has been jailed for five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott McCormick was also said to have encouraged dogs to approach him at Seapark Bay in Holywood, Co Down.

The 38-year-old claimed to remember nothing about the incident because he had drunk a ten-glass bottle of vodka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCormick, of Ravenscroft Avenue, pleaded guilty to exposure and disorderly behaviour offences at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

A further charge of committing an act outraging public decency was withdrawn.

Prosecutors previously set out how McCormick was arrested by police called to the beauty spot on March 16 this year.

Members of the public reported seeing him walking along the beach in an intoxicated state, exposing his penis in full view of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had also allegedly approached families in a nearby playpark, dropped his trousers to his ankles, urinated and encouraged dogs to lick his genitals.

Police located McCormick sitting on a nearby bench, slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

During interviews he said that he had down the bottle of spirits earlier that day.

Despite initially accusing the witness of being liars, he ultimately admitted the exposure and disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Danielle McMahon told the court: “He can’t recall anything, but he is embarrassed.”

It was confirmed that McCormick has a previous record for indecent behaviour in connection with an incident in the Grand Parade area of east Belfast in November last year.

Ms McMahon argued he has now spent longer remanded in custody than the maximum sentence for the latest offences.

Imposing five months custody, District Judge Anne Marshall declared: “Seapark is obviously an area frequented by a lot of families.”