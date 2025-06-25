Belfast man in court after police uncover weapon and drugs in UDA-linked probe

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A Belfast man allegedly had a sawn-off shotgun and assorted ammunition stored at his former home as part of a suspected paramilitary hide, a court heard today.

Police also seized £10,000 worth of cocaine and a large stash of rockets and flares as part of an investigation into the activities of the West Belfast UDA.

Details emerged as Robert Alan Osbourne, 47, was remanded in custody on charges linked to the haul recovered from the house on Joanmount Gardens last week.

Osbourne, currently of Sunningdale Gardens, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, and having fireworks without a licence.

He faces further counts of possessing Class A, Class B and Class C drugs with intent to supply.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out searches at the property on June 17. District Judge Steven Keown was told a sawn-off Beretta shotgun and 130 rounds of assorted ammunition, including dum-dum type bullets capable of penetrating walls were seized.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £10,000, along with further quantities of cannabis and pregabalin has also been confiscated. Osbourne had lived at the house until he moved out three months ago, the court heard.

He handed himself in to police yesterday and provided a statement to deny owning the gun, ammunition or drugs.

Opposing bail, an investigating detective confirmed the criminality is being linked to a paramilitary grouping.

Fears were expressed that Osbourne could become involved in other serious offending if released, either through choice or coercion. “The defendant’s address had all the hallmarks of a paramilitary firearms hide due to the quantity of items recovered,” the detective claimed.

He told the court five different types of ammunition were found in the house, including 9mm, .22 and .357 rounds, together with 38 so-called flat-pointed wadcutter bullets and the magazine for a Glock pistol.

Concerns were raised that the fireworks could have been intended for use in any future episodes of public disorder. Police also suspect he travelled across the border into Donegall for a period after last week’s searches.

Defence solicitor Michael Madden stressed his client has no previous record and is not charged with membership of any proscribed organisation.

Mr Madden argued that Osbourne rented out the house to another man and moved out himself after being warned about that individual.

“This defendant is vulnerable, he suffers from PTSD, depression and physical ailments,” the lawyer added.

Bail was refused, however, based on the risks of re-offending, potential harm to the public and interference with the ongoing investigation.