Belfast man 'made split-second decision' to throw firework at counter-protesters at anti-immigration rally

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A Belfast man made a split-second decision to throw a firework at counter-protesters after being “slagged” into attending an anti-immigration rally, a court heard today.

Gary Creighton’s lawyer insisted his only reason for going into the city centre was to watch a football match.

The 39-year-old, of Inishowen Drive, faces charges of riotous behaviour and possessing a firework without a licence in connection with events last summer.

A sentencing hearing was adjourned to confirm if he will agree to carry out community service. Trouble flared after crowds attended an anti-immigration rally outside City Hall on August 3.

Creighton was arrested after being identified on CCTV recordings of an alleged attack on others who had gathered in opposition to the demonstration.

But Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he only travelled into the city centre with associates to watch the football team he supports playing a pre-season friendly match.

Barrister Paul Burns said: “His friends said the protest was on, he had an argument about it and was being slagged, in his words, for not going round (to it).

“He was handed this firework and he foolishly threw it.”

District Judge Steven Keown was told Creighton fully cooperated with police after being identified at the scene.

“In that moment he realised how incredibly stupid his actions were,” counsel said.

The court heard Creighton’s actions were not motivated by any kind of ideology.

“He has immediate members of his family who have come here from other places,” Mr Burns added. “He is not someone who marauded around the town looking for businesses or who attacked persons of ethnic minority.

"He is deeply ashamed, it was a split-second decision and something he says he will regret for the rest of his life.”

Creighton would consent to community service if given the opportunity, according to the barrister.