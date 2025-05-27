Belfast man will discover next week if he will stand trial for allegedly beating his partner to death

Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton who was aged 34.

​​A Belfast man is set to discover next week if he will be ordered to stand trial for allegedly beating his partner to death.

Jamie Love, 24, has been charged with murdering Kathryn Parton at her home in the east of the city on May 9 last year.

His 44-year-old mother, Suzanne Love, is accused of helping to clear up the scene in the aftermath of the fatal attack.

A Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to confirm both defendants are being returned for trial had been delayed due to outstanding biological evidence.

But at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today prosecutors indicated they are now on schedule to meet a new target date.

With the two accused currently remanded in custody over their alleged roles in either the killing or the aftermath, District Judge Steven Keown directed that they should be ready for a hearing next week.

“Both defendants are to be produced on the video-link for a PE on June 2,” he said.

Ms Parton’s body was found in the blood-stained bedroom of the house where she was murdered.

Post-mortem examinations established that the 34-year-old, known as Kat, died from haemorrhaging, lacerations to the scalp and nasal fractures following a sustained assault to the head which involved no weapons.

Detectives believe she lay undiscovered for six days until her father went to the property amid concerns for wellbeing.

Jamie Love, who was in a relationship with Ms Parton and lived at the Madrid Street address, has been charged with her murder based on CCTV and witness evidence.

His mother, from Isoline Street in Belfast, faces counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.

A third accused, 23-year-old Reece Oliver of Castleton Gardens in the city, is also charged with assisting an offender.

He drove Suzanne Love to the Madrid Street property to help her son pack up and move out on the night Ms Parton is believed to have been killed, previous courts heard.

The three defendants were then seen on footage leaving the house again with belongings and a dog.

Jamie Love and Oliver spent the next two nights at B&Bs in Strabane and Portaferry allegedly booked and paid for by Suzanne Love.

She initially claimed Ms Parton had been sitting on the floor, crying but unhurt, while she was at the house.

But according to police, two bloodied footprints discovered on a duvet close to the victim’s body suggests that more than one person was present either during or after the victim was attacked.

One was said to be an Ugg boot similar to those worn by Suzanne Love, while a print which allegedly matched Nike trainers worn by her son was also found at the scene.

The same type of footwear subsequently seized from Suzanne Love’s home had been freshly washed and placed outside to dry.

During initial interviews she provided a statement denying any knowledge about the victim’s death and then provided no comment to questions.