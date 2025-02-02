Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A part-time chip shop worker convicted of assault for ripping a clump of hair from his ex-partner's hair has been given a five months jail sentence.

Francis Forsythe (36), of Vere Foster Walk in Belfast, also kneed her in the face, Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

He was sentenced on charges of assault and causing criminal damage to dental braces and a clothes horse on September 29 last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant arrived at the his ex-partner's address earlier than the agreed time in relation to child contact arrangements.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena

The prosecutor said "due to the early arrival the defendant was refused access to the property" and he then kicked the front door a number of times before entering through an unlocked back door.

The court was told he broke a clothes horse before "confronting the injured party on the stairs where he kneed her three to four times in the face". As a result pain was caused to her face and teeth and braces were broken.

He also "pulled out a clump of hair".

Police arrived and noted an "injury to the injured party's lip" the prosecutor said.

The defendant had previously been convicted after contesting the case.

A defence barrister said the defendant is a part-time chip shop worker.

She said the defendant, who had no previous record, intends to appeal the conviction.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's right to appeal but that he had convicted him.

The judge said it was a "bad case of domestic abuse" and told the defendant: "Such was the force that you inflicted upon the victim that your broke her braces and took a clump of hair out of her head".

The judge said he was enhancing the sentence by reason of domestic abuse as he handed down a five months jail term.