Civil action over alleged police collusion in loyalist murder of Catholic teen to be struck out

Eileen Doherty

​​A civil action over alleged police collusion in the loyalist murder of a Catholic teenager more than 50 years ago is to be struck out, the High Court has ruled.

The sister of Eileen Doherty sued the Chief Constable amid claims that the RUC operated and controlled members of the paramilitary organisation responsible for killing her in south Belfast.

But a judge threw out the case after finding no evidence that police were involved in the sectarian shooting.

Master Bell held: “Allowing the statement of claim to proceed in this unparticularised state, without any facts which might indicate that the defendant is responsible for Ms Doherty’s murder, would distort the civil process that has operated in a particular way for decades.”

The 19-year-old victim was shot three times after her taxi was hijacked by gunmen on the Annadale Embankment in September 1973. She had been returning home to the west of the city from a visit to her fiance.

In 2013, Robert Rodgers, 71, was convicted of the murder following a review of available evidence. Although not suspected of firing the fatal shots, he was found guilty as part of a joint enterprise to kill.

Rodgers, formerly of Tierney Gardens in Belfast, had already received a life sentence for the separate murder of Catholic man Ciaran McElroy in the north of the city in 1974.

Lawyers representing Ms Doherty’s sister, Jacqueline Doherty, issued civil proceedings against the PSNI, seeking damages for alleged negligence, misfeasance in public office and conspiracy to injure.

It was contended that police had colluded with loyalist terrorists in recruiting, directing and supervising agents in the UVF, including those involved directly or indirectly with her murder of the deceased in September 1973.

Further claims were made about providing information, weaponry and expertise to paramilitaries which assisted in targeting victims of sectarian killings.

Counsel representing the Chief Constable applied to have the action struck out on the grounds that it featured nothing more than bare assertions.

The general use of state agents to penetrate terror groupings could not establish liability in the individual circumstances of the case, it was contended.

Ms Doherty’s legal team countered that the sectarian murder of her sister was based on a contention that police operated a system of collusion with loyalist paramilitaries back in 1973.

They insisted that the claim should not be halted before the defendant disclosed any sensitive material which may support their case.

However, Master Bell stressed that neither Rodgers nor any individual had been identified as an agent.

The essence of the plaintiff’s case is: Ms Doherty must have been killed by someone who was a member of the UVF; the police had informers in the UVF; therefore the defendant is vicariously liable for her murder,” he said.

“If this is the legal theory of the case, then the police and the Ministry of Defence are civilly liable for every murder carried out by every proscribed organisation in which they had informers.”

With no evidence that any police officers or weapons were used in the killing, he ruled it would be an abuse of process for the lawsuit to continue.

“To allow the plaintiff’s statement of claim to proceed in this unparticularised state holds out illusory hope and unrealistic expectations both to the plaintiff and to other litigants,” Master Bell added.

“The only beneficiaries from such hopeless litigation are the legal profession.”

Ms Doherty’s lawyers confirmed they intend to challenge the ruling.