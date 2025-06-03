Amanda Fulton leaving Newry Crown court last October

A Co Antrim woman jailed for failing to protect a baby boy from the severe injuries inflicted by her husband has launched a legal bid to clear her name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Fulton, 36, was found guilty of cruelty and causing or allowing the four-week-old child to suffer physical harm in an assault which left him blind and brain damaged.

She has now lodged an appeal against conviction based on a complaint about how the jury was directed on issues of demeanour during the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband, Christopher Fulton, 35, is mounting a separate challenge to the 22-year prison sentence imposed on him for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and cruelty to a child.

Christopher Fulton pictured leaving Newry Crown court last October

Both appeals were listed today for full hearing after the summer recess.

Charges were brought against the couple, from Rockfield Gardens in Mosside, near Ballymoney, after doctors discovered the baby’s injuries in November 2019.

The little boy, known as P, was initially brought to a GP in an unresponsive state before an urgent transfer to hospital, with a paramedic describing him as “frighteningly pale, like a dead body”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By that stage in a coma, he spent 10 days in an intensive care unit fighting for his life.

Christopher Fulton accompanied the child to hospital and was described as appearing unconcerned throughout, the trial heard.

He was found guilty of carrying out an assault on P with a severity likened to a car crash.

The child sustained a traumatic brain injury, lacerations to his liver, a total of 27 rib fractures, and further fractures to his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P now suffers from severe dystonic cerebral palsy, is effectively blind, has an intellectual disability and epilepsy, and can only communicate by crying and cannot be comforted when crying.

He is fed by a feeding tube and has a life-limiting condition.

Both defendants denied guilt but were ultimately convicted by a jury sitting at Newry Crown Court in October last year.

The trial judge found no mitigating factors and no remorse shown by either of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing Amanda Fulton to four years, he said she had failed to protect P despite knowing her husband was capable of causing the child serious and irreversible harm.

Her actions were described as an unforgivable dereliction of duty.

But at the Court of Appeal today, Amanda Fulton’s lawyers confirmed plans for the legal bid to overturn her conviction.

Barrister Declan Quinn said transcripts from the trial have been requested as part of those preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan identified one central ground of challenge.

“The conviction appeal comes down to a complaint about the (trial) judge’s charge and requisition in relation to demeanour,” she said.

Counsel representing Christoper Fulton also told the court he is pursuing an attempt to secure a reduced sentence.