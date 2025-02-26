Martin McCauley leaves a Garda station in Dublin in 2005

​​One of the so-called ‘Colombia Three’ now charged with the murder of three RUC officers more than 40 years ago will have his case elevated to the Crown Court before Easter, a court heard today.

During a brief update in the case against 62-year-old Martin McAuley, a prosecuting lawyer told District Judge Michael Rangahan that committal papers were being prepared.

He also told Craigavon Magistrates Court the Preliminary Enquiry, the legal process every criminal case undergoes before being returned to the Crown Court, will be ready to proceed as scheduled on 11 April.

McCauley, with an address in Naas in County Kildare, is charged with the murders of RUC officers Sergeant Sean Quinn and Constables Paul Hamilton and Allan McCloy on 27 October 1982.

The three officers were in an unmarked car on the the Kinnego Embankment when a 200lb (90kg) bomb was detonated remotely by way of a command wire.

Responsibility for the explosion, which left a 3.5m deep crater in the road, was later claimed by the IRA.

McAuley, one of three men who were arrested at Bogota International Airport in August 2001 for allegedly training FARC rebels, was extradited from the Republic of Ireland last month and the court has heard that he denies the offences.

During a fiercely contested bail application last month the court heard police believe they can link McAuley to the scene of the command wire by forensic evidence.

Despite police objections that McAuley posed a risk of flight and of committing further offences given the charges which arose in Colombia, he was granted bail but only freed after £100,000 in cash sureties had been lodged with the court.

Today defence counsel Andrew Moriarity lamented the fact that despite signing daily at the Gardai Station in Naas, there were allegations being raised that McAuley had failed to sign on a number of days.

The defence team have however “challenged the guards” to provide evidence that McAuley has breached his bail conditions, declaring he has been fully compliant.

